We are nearing Day 11 of the great Malaysian Plane Search, and said Malaysian plane has not been found. MY question for the media: Has anyone consulted Pitbull yet? Wake up, sheeple -- he’s in on it!! In other lamestream news:

1. Inside the “Task Rabbit economy,” where labor is menial, pay is low, and rewards are ... criminally overhyped! This is the dark side of all those AirBnB success stories, and it is dark indeed.



2. Meet the man who wrote his love story on Yelp. The restaurant-review site probably doesn’t seem like the best of platforms for long, painfully intimate personal essays on a relationship gone south. But to quote the essayist himself himself: “So many love stories unfold in bars and restaurants … Every meal I had with him was the best meal of my life.”

3. Nineteenth-century Russians also suffered FOMO. Because some things never change.

Just look at this joyful dog! I'm suffering FOMO right now.

Postscripts: How “Sherlock” gets social media right. How the heart-warming Big Bang video happened. Really harsh reviews of really good books. Instagram nails. Favicon art. The first conspiracy theory and the first Gchat. R.I.P fat lady. Goodbye, pastry chef. Today, in this is your own damn fault: man sues OkCupid after he’s catfished; politicians take “hipsters” way too far.

