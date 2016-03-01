I'm admittedly not an art critic, but I do not "GET" this. It's basically a hoax site pretending at a higher aesthetic calling, which strikes me as some dumb hipster shit. Yes, I know: Everything is art. This newsletter is art. It should be in museums! But at what point is your Internet performance art just... blatant and cynical misinformation?



1. When you're not "adequately scared" of your cyberstalker. A childhood acquaintance harassed, impersonated and followed Roni Jacobson from ages 12 to 26. But when she went to police, they said there was no crime unless she feared physical violence.



2. In 2011, Dan Sinker began @MayorEmanuel, the best-ever parody Twitter account. But given the opportunity, he wouldn't start it again now. Making fun of Chicago is no longer fun, and Twitter isn't either. In hindsight, the problems and dramas of both things have just gotten more fevered.



3. How do you make a programming language anti-feminist? 4chan, predictably, has managed it! (And their language, C+, is just one of several new coding systems that take an overt interest in politics.)

robot v. real dog

(link)



Pocketable: If you text someone to kill himself, are you also a killer? (4034 words/16 minutes)



Postscripts: Campaign websites bad. Bernie Singles weird. What Reddit will look like in 1,000 years. How art museums stay relevant and Yelp reviews stay straight. NOT-coms may be the next hot thing on these Internets these days. Why you shouldn't Facebook pictures of your kids. What people Instagram in food deserts. Don't cross Breitbart unless you have no fear of trolls or do not mind getting hurt. The YouTube videos filmed near you and the emoji you use most. Finally: the inadvertent Belieber and the computerized Van Goghs.



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.