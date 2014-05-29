Friends, with my apologies, I have no energy left to write an intro today. If you've seen my @-replies, you know why. Instead, I will share with you a selection of cheering motivational GIFs!

1. Confessions of an online dating surrogate. Do you remember that much-ridiculed Craigslist post a while back, looking for a "pretty, thin, educated female in her 20s or 30s" to help the allegedly successful, suuuuper busy poster trawl for online dates? Meredith Haggerty got that job. And her essay on the experience is equal parts icky, hilarious and totally fascinating.

2. What the hell happened to blog rock? For a hot minute circa 2004, the still-nascent scene of ~music blogs~ launched bands like Cold War Kids and Tapes 'n Tapes to Internet-wide prominence. Now blogs are passe, blog rock's ancient news, and people are writing retrospectives that make me feel old. (This really shouldn't happen.)

3. Happy birthday, lol! This month apparently marks the anniversary of the acronym lol, which has been communicating bemused silence/an awkward lack of anything else to say for the past 25 years.

This video of three dudes Irish-dancing around the world deserves to be more viral than it currently is.

Pocketables: Lessons, such as there are, from a day spent in the PUAHate chatroom. (2769 words/11 minutes)

Postscripts: 50 Cent. 60 shots. The economics of online dating and the logistics of super-weird Silicon Valley love trips. This is why fake Twitter accounts are a political problem. This is why Reddit should kill "the Red Pill." Today, in startling numbers: 1.8 billion photos are shared each day, 34 percent of Italians have never signed online, and 70 percent of Google employees are men. "You're a wizard, Harry, and you're coming to Hogwarts." "It's not a public school, is it?"

