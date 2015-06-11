The average American spends just under 10 hours on her smartphone each week -- which is TRAGIC, when you think about all the deferred possibilities. They say it takes 10,000 hours to master a skill ~for real.~ So if you stopped wasting time on your goddamn cellphone, you could be a concert celloist in like ... 22 years!!



1. Inside the peculiar world of the professional cam girl. So okay, we're on a bit of a cam girl binge this week -- but you gotta admit, this shit's fascinating! This deep dive is particularly good at humanizing the business of Internet sex. (Which is less about sex, it turns out, than it is about companionship.)



2. The "unkillable demon king" is not a new GoT character. Nope, he's just a 19-year-old Korean kid, considered the world's best gamer.



3. On the psychology of web browsing. Why your brain hates auto-load videos and endless scrolling.



Bbs are basically just dogs with thumbs and bibs



Pocketable: Paul Ford's billion-word opus on code is like the length of a novella, so I won't even pretend I've read it yet ... but uh we all should, according to the Internet!



Postscripts: Business cat. YouTube quiz. #Distractinglysexy. This Christian blogger sucks, but ... WWJD? Joyce Carol Oate's batshit Twitter. The most creative paintings in history. A book for every Myers-Briggs type and tech company names from poetry. The trouble with "screenshorts". The horror of Reddit. The only place where Facebook is considered just as bad as rape. Hey this app looks pretty nea--eek! 8chan! Just kidding.



