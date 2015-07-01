What follows is a brief appreciation of the world's second-best country on the occasion of its birth. AHEM.





(If any Canadians on this list would like to sponsor my work visa and/or marry me, that would be appreciated.)



1. Nobody puts the Internet in a corner. You may recall that, in a recent newsletter, I shared this story of an artist who made a billboard of a word that'd never been used online. As it turns out, the Internet did NOT think that was fair: “If you create a void and suggest that there’s value in the Internet not being there, the Internet is going to show you why it should be there.”



2. How Sweden became Europe's Silicon Valley. Stockholm has produced more billion-dollar tech companies per capita than nearly any other city. Between Skype and Spotify and Candy Crush-maker King, the land of Abba and Ikea has been pretty busy.



3. On downloading Apple Music and confronting your past self. Why did I buy all those crappy CDs? (And what does it mean that Apple is resurfacing them to me?)



Postscripts: Ginger pride. The science of pie. Saving the world with multiracial high-fives. The future of television and emoji. Who should you unfollow? (A: Everybody.) Hillary Clinton does not understand fax. (Or Pinterest, apparently.) How Facebook telepathy would actually work. When precisely to post a selfie. The most beautiful views on Google Earth and the most #gay #friendly Twitter brands. White dudes, give me a break: This stuff's getting out of hand.



