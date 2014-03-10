First off: an apology! Friday’s newsletter sent this morning, courtesy TinyLetter’s overactive [canned ham] policy. I don’t want to actually type the word, because I think that might trigger it again.
Anyway, this is a good opportunity for me to do this annoying thing I sometimes do, wherein I ask you to get your friends/coworkers/moms/ex-lovers/whomevers to sign up for this newsletter. When I get to 2,000 subscribers, WaPo newsletter overlord Ryan Kellett will let me to move to a better system, presumably one with more nuanced [canned ham] filters. We’d all benefit! Think of that! Anyway, thank you as always for being wonderful and bearing with me. Movin’ on:
1. How can a giant passenger plane just disappear without a trace? This is a question that has bothered me all weekend -- like don’t we have satellites? Radars? Something? As it turns out, we have all these things … and my colleague Brian Fung has a helpful explainer on why they failed Flight 370.
2. What a porn star can teach us about representation online. “Whether you portray yourself as a professional sex symbol or a morally upstanding member of the PTA, we all do this kind of self-branding now.”
3. Instagram: bad for photography, good for art. We love snarking about selfies, but maybe tools like Instagram are actually engaging us in important aesthetic conversations!
... heh. Riiiiiiight.
Postscripts: Subversive Barbies. Pole-dancing droids. A theme park for foodies and a Reddit guide for olds. Failed Youtube stars and successful Vine ones. I fucking love science. I f*cking hate Internet strangers. "Every word you say represents a choice." Tips on acquiring drugs from a reputable newspaper. Tips on reinvention from BitTorrent.
Until tomorrow,@caitlindewey
