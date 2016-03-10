It's not Friday, but let's pretend so I can make an early #ff rec. You've seen these new "puppy or food" memes, right? They're all by @teenybiscuit. My personal favorite is still puppy or bagel, but chihuahua or muffin's also A+. And labradoodle or fried chicken, well -- that's truly gifted stuff.



1. Shaming can be a force for good -- but surely this ain't it. Since 2013, several law enforcement agencies have purposefully exposed local johns to the furors of the Internet. The problem is that these people hadn't yet been tried, and in some cases they may have been innocent. (Even if they weren't, it's unclear if the state should make public spectacle of punishments.)



2. The Dark Web drug lord that got away. Even as his peers and predecessors were arrested, the owner of Silk Road 2.0 remains free. Maybe it's because he's paranoid and very secretive -- or perhaps he's just lucky.



3. Don't have paid parental leave? Try crowdfunding it! It's a sad day when people turn to GoFundMe for basic benefits. :-/



~ cause this is thrillerrrr, thriller night ~

(yes I stole that caption straight from Reddit, but it's too good not to: link!)



Pocketable: The surveillance state seems a lot realer when everybody's a part of it. (5426/22 minutes)



Postscripts: iMom. Hot felon. Trubama. What the Internet looks like with dyslexia. The scientific case for Instagramming your food and the scientific stars of Facebook Live. The Verge takes virtual reality for a fun (and figurative) test drive. Have I been pwned? Has Pirate Bay? Back at it again with the cameos! 25 songs that signal the future and 22 robot-proof games that aren't Go. Social media as contraception; Chrome extensions as filter bubbles. BREAKING: X-ing out all your iPhone apps actually isn't worth the trouble.



