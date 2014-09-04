Only hours before the start of the weekend -- because Thursday is the new Friday, obviously -- Joan Rivers and Twitpic both died, Virginia's former governor was convicted on roughly a billion counts of corruption, gay marriage bans were overturned in Wisconsin and Indiana, and somebody discovered a big-ass dinosaur. It's too much, you guys. TOO MUCH NEWS. Thank God the fine people at Twitter may soon, in their endless mercy, filter what news appears in our feeds. Because until then, I'm as overwhelmed as a pug in a ball bit. On that note ...



1. We're all being catfished, all the time. "Catfishing," per our friends at MTV, is pretending to be someone you are not -- usually for the purpose of ~online romance.~ But when you think about the way social media works, we're all continuously crafting a false image. Usually -- as in Catfish! -- to persuade people to like us.



2. A look at the puzzling poeticism of spam. "The best spam coalesces—with its typos, its competing voices, and its gloriously infelicitous phrasings—into a sort of nauseous goulash." Mm.



3. GREAT news, fellow winos. Drinking wine and exercising is actually good for you.





PUG IN A BALL PIT. And the aftermath:



Pocketable: "Joan Rivers always knew she was funny." (6921 words/28 minutes)



Postscripts: Taco text. Tater Tetris. Tindafella. Every comment on every recipe blog and all the single ladies on Pinterest. Why social engineering should scare you. Why people will never stop taking nudes. Does the world need Adam Brody? (I know I do.)



