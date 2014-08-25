So I'm *not* throwing any shade here -- I love Mashable -- but I think the headline on this post possibly marks a new Internet low. At one point in time, the web promised to shock us. Inspire us. Change us, even. Now it promises merely not to "bore" us, which, yikes, is a horrific condemnation of Internet media. (Worse even than Facebook's latest volley against clickbait, methinks.) Anyway, debating renaming this newsletter "totally true links that maybe won't bore you," so plz weigh in on that little branding change. Until then, have some totally true links:



1. Karyn Washington was an Internet icon by age 22. The creator of For Brown Girls, #DarkSkinRedLip and a number of other online projects, Washington was an upbeat voice for confidence and empowerment, particularly among black women. So when she committed suicide last April, she left family members, friends and a legion of Internet fans wondering -- why?



2. What happens when you find your nine-year-old Googling porn. (Ah man, it's crap like this that makes me want to swear off reproducing.) Dave Eagle found a site called bimbos.com in his son's web history. Dave Eagle then had to talk to his son about his web history. Surprisingly, though, this is less an essay about how tech enables limitless browsing, and more a meditation on the timelessness of ye olde father-son bond.



3. Old-school video stores can be saved! As museums, anyway.







I can't even get my dog to enter a pool, let alone to blow bubbles in it.



Pocketable: An excerpt from Lena Dunham's forthcoming memoir, which I know we all anticipate with bated breath. (4838 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: NoPhone. Food boats. Pizza cats. Your complete guides to the Emmys and to swearing at work. Why textbooks are so %$&# expensive. Why the ice bucket challenge is bad. Did you know Berry Kix are still on Amazon?! On second thought, all this '90s nostalgia's kinda sad.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.