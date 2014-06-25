Good news, Internet humans: Per today's landmark Supreme Court ruling, police need a warrant to search your phone. Bad news, Internet humans: Per another Supreme Court ruling, also delivered today, none of us can enjoy the gift of cheap cable, courtesy Aereo. I guess today's a draw, then. To the links!

1. Emoji are a window into the soul. Okay, well ... maybe that overstates things. But since Daniel Brill began delivering his "emojinalyses" on Tumblr -- tongue-in-cheek psychological advice, based on the "patient's" most-recent emoji -- he says he has caught a little glimpse into our communal psyche.



2. Maybe it's a good thing that terrorists use Twitter. It's a free speech issue, naturally. But the elaborate social media footprints of groups like ISIS and Al Shabaab may provide an opportunity for engagement, as well: with the public, with journalists, and even with governments trying to shut the groups down.

3. That's the oldest trick in the book. Literally. Because it's from, like, 71 BC.

This crazy kid at a Marlins game might be a hoax, and I don't even care.

Pocketables: In praise of the weird, accidental art of Google maps glitches. (3516 words/14 minutes)

Postscripts: Truth facts. Sriracha cocktails. "Woman live-tweets being trapped in her bedroom by cats." How your computer's ruining your posture and how much pizza you're going to need. Emoji will withstand the fall of nations. Frostie the Goat in a Wheelchair will not. Today, in World Cup lolz: memes, Tinder, that glaring error I made in the intro yesterday. (It's Suarez, not Sanchez. Thanks for the corrections, and sorry about that!)

Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.