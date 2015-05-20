In my life-long battle to convince my boyfriend that Google Maps is FAR PREFERABLE to Waze, Google Maps suffered -- ugh! -- a huge setback today. It turns out the service has been repeatedly vandalized with racist epithets. Which: Wtf, Google? How does this even happen?!



1. Who's afraid of IBM's Watson? The supercomputer won Jeapordy; it found cures for cancer; it learned how to cook. As Watson gets smarter and smarter, however, it's starting to take on an eerie, AI look.



2. IBM Watson for 2016! (Okay, that's a lie, this is not about Watson ... but we're sticking with the AI theme.) Zoltan Istvan is a "transhumanist" -- think: the weirdo scientists in Orphan Black. He thinks a robot could rule the world. He's banking on it, in fact!



3. Slow computing is the new slow food. An argument for sourcing and building your own computer.



So very many questions about what's happening here



Pocketable: Twenty-four-year-old PewDiePie, who makes like three zillion dollars on YouTube each day, is really sick of talking about money, kay?! (7542 words/30 minutes)



Postscripts: Quantified babies. Big-data feels. Unsolicited DMs (!). Where Google thinks you are and why women get less retweets than men. Internet fame does not sell books. Crayons do not belong on your eyes. How to try tripping on the Interwebs and what powdered alcohol really feels like. Look at your phone / perform the text / watch Elmo and Joan explain tech. Is smart technology making us dumb?! Idk, it might replace me! That would be fun.



