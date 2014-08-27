There's a war brewing in cyberspace, and we all must choose sides. OR PERISH.



@SavedYouAClick, the gleeful, clickbait-deflating Twitter feed of RebelMouse's Jake Beckman, spoils question headlines by revealing their answers. The Verge, a site not unaccustomed to clickbait headlines, itself, is attempting to spoil @SavedYouAClick by accusing it of "experience theft" and other outright "bullshit." These things sometimes happen on slow news days in August, when we've exhausted of faux-pregnant pandas and airplane legroom. Best to just keep our heads down, I think. This too shall pass. Onward!



1. Reddit can be racist, misogynistic and otherwise appalling. That's par for the course, right? Trolls gonna troll. But when confronted with the problem, Reddit Inc. did ... nothing. It's a sign of bigger problems on the Internet's front page.



2. When the Internet doesn't have all the answers. Zach Schonfeld spent many nights on sites like PeopleFinder and LinkedIn, determined to find the great uncle he lost. But while we tend to think of social media as an endless, all-connecting web -- and of the Internet as a bottomless, all-knowing resource -- the trail went cold. Schonfeld couldn't find him. (He did, however, find something else instead.)



3. Modern art we can believe in. Glitch art involves "creating beautiful images through the corruption of [artists'] data." Some of the results are stunning.



Elephants really like Bach!



Pocketable: "I fucking hate my cat." (1501 words/6 minutes)



Postscripts: Credit for Reddit. Cool coolers. Library cake. How movies manipulate your mind and how social media dampers debate. Tinder for everything, language for techies, and emoji for classic books. Today, in the near-to-my-heart Tim Hortons saga: Buffalo Crunch donuts (<3) and Canadian fears. Do YOU know how to eat sushi? Maybe you think you do...



