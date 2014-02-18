It’s always hard to return to work after a day spent celebrating Alexander Hamilton and all our other illustrious former presidents. Fortunately there’s lots of fun stuff on the Internet today! To wit:

1. How many “House of Cards” episodes constitute a binge? Hint: If you have to ask this question, you’ve been watching for too long.



2. This may look like another fogeyish bemoaning of the kids and their Twitters and their Facebooks and their Snapchats, but media theorist Douglas Rushkoff actually has some pretty legit fears on the teen-social-media-industrial complex. Rushkoff’s also featured in a Frontline documentary on that subject tonight -- 10:00 on PBS.

3. Tinder made its first match in Antarctica last December. “The scientist ... asked not to be named out of concern that the government would revoke his internet privileges if anyone found out he was using precious broadband to look for hookups.” Perhaps more importantly, GQ takes a long, long look into how Tinder won "the sex-app arms race" in this month's issue.

This video just ruined bunnies for me.

Postscripts: Inside Secret. Fitbit for your mind. “What binge-watching House of Cards taught me about life, death and snacks.” Twitter can’t predict mass protests, but this crowdsourced map can track urban blight. Silk Road’s most popular drug. Reddit’s most popular post. Things that refuse to die: Friendster, tech bubbles, couples’ apps, truly bizarre Internet lies.

