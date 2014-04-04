Today’s Friday and the weather is sorta kinda getting nice, so I guess that’s an excuse to act really effing crazy. James Franco sexted a 17-year-old. G.W. painted Putin. Paula Deen was Paula Deen. Honestly, this makes me want to retreat to the little Internet-free sabbatical I enjoyed the past three days. But then you wouldn’t have this newsletter! And I wouldn’t have a job. Moooovin’ on:

1. Explaining memes to moms. Okay, this article isn’t expressly marketed to mothers, but try reading it that way. “The two have found a new life in Internet memes -- humorous images shared around the Web like inside jokes.” Heh.

2. Explaining Siri to children. “Our minds respond to speech as if it were human, no matter what device it comes out of. … Children today will be the first to grow up in constant interaction with these artificially more or less intelligent entities. So what will they make of them? What social category will they slot them into?”

3. Explaining emo to everybody else. I was recently scandalized to learn that some of my esteemed colleagues did not know who Conor Oberst was. Esteemed colleagues, this one’s for you.





I know guys, it's been a long week.

Postscripts: The kite camera. The Coachella Diet. The surprisingly sordid Greek Yogurt Wars. This is what people order at Starbucks in different cities and this is what kind of beer people drink in different states. I love this prank. I hate my job. Best headline, of all time, ever: “Tweet-talking Casanova, 25, claims he beds 200 women in A YEAR by chatting them up on Twitter.” (Real talk: Isn’t there an app for that?)

