Uhhh you're an adult human, so

The viral web's purest emotion is undoubtedly schadenfreude: There are few things on earth so *imminently shareable* as a collectively hated person's well-deserved downfall. That said, even I'm getting a little grossed out by the unabashed glee over Martin Shkreli's arrest. Why can't we talk about something a little more pleasant? Liiiiike ... the super-suave, well-chiseled agents who arrested him?



(NOTE: I know this is maybe cheating -- or let's go with self-plagiarizing, that sounds better -- but I also guest-edited the This. newsletter today and as much as I love newslettering I cannot bring myself to write another. SO, for the featured links today, I'm re-upping three stories I shared in This. They're outside our usual Internet wheelhouse, but it's good to be well-rounded!!)

1. This razor-sharp, witty and painfully on-point essay is presumably about a 60-year-old novel -- but it's actually about being a woman in the contemporary world/the Internet. I dare not paraphrase Rebecca Solnit, so just read how she put it. 2. Like most of you, I imagine, I spend a lot of my time/life consuming books and other media. And my relationship with this information is, I think, a pretty intimate one. But I doubt I could've turned my bookshelf into half so striking a personal narrative as Alexandra Molotkow does: It's part coming-of-age story, part book recommendation. 3. Year-end reviews are a dime a dozen at this time of year, and they only get cheaper as December wears on. But if you can squeeze in ONE more reflection on 2015, make it this one: The Morning News snagged an impressive clique of cool-kid writers to recount the year that "was and wasn't."

Pocketable: Come for the bizarre Justin Bieber conversion story; stay for the probing questions about the role and function of modern religion.



