The Clinton email scandal came to a head today, defying any simulacrum of sense OR sensibility. I speak not of Hillary, of course, but of the would-be first husband, Bill -- who has sent a mere two emails in his entire life, and none in the past 14 years. (Maybe if Hil had followed his example, she wouldn't be here.) Onward!



1. Is the Internet making us crazy? You've probably heard the story of Lacey Spears, the woman who poisoned her toddler ... and blogged about it. But psychiatrists are split on whether the Internet's to blame in cases like this, or if we're just seeing new manifestations of older disorders and addictions.



2. How Reddit became an unremitting hotbed of racism. Further proof that when "every man is responsible for his own soul," things can turn ... pretty soulless.



3. Clickbait just grew up and moved out of mom's house. ViralNova, the one-man clickbait factory/Internet scourge, is no longer operating out of a spare room in Ohio. It's got an office, a PR firm, a CEO -- and for the first time ever, actual ~business~ goals.



Mistake: Googling "where to buy teacup pigs" after watching this. :(



Postscripts: The future of breakfast. The economics of Venmo. The politics of virtual reality. This is the ultimate data-based roadtrip and this video should make you angry. If James Joyce lived now, he'd work for Google. Maybe writing "post-Internet poetry." Unexpectedly cool this week: Uncool phones, apparently!



