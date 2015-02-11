PSA: Tonight at 9 p.m., the best show on television -- okay okay, maybe the third-best, behind Property Brothers and Masterchef -- will take on the indeterminable saga that is Gamergate. Who cares if House of Cards leaked early on Netflix?! We get to hear Olivia Benson intone unintentionally hilarious lines like this.



1. Silicon Valley sex workers are getting priced out by their own clients. It's like the perfect techrification story, just writ really small: First the boom brought sex-workers up ... and now it's pushing them out. (Related, less sexy bonus link: Is San Fran's anti-tech movement still a thing, at all?)



2. Beware the brave little toaster. (Ah! Remember him??) Sentient appliances and TVs and cars sound really cool, but the Internet of Things may be more than we expect.



3. Advice for young journalists: DIE EARLY. You're already contributing to a future web you'll hate passionately.

Everybody wants to be a cat?



Postscripts: 14 reasons to never shop at Urban again. 8 explanations for your lack of girlfriend. Today, in science we can get behind: butter's not bad, carbs are all good, and everyone should drink more red wine. Why restaurants don't want you to order dessert. How your iPhone camera works. The history of sushi and conversation hearts. Finally: This quiz on Internet colors is a work of art.



