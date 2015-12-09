There is one thing on which Donald Trump, Farhad Manjoo and I apparently all agree: It might be nice to shut the Internet down for a sec! Like a "kind of pleasant dream!" Farhad argues in the Times today that "much of the Internet is terrible," an assessment that could probably be upgraded to "most." There are some nice GIFs, some good bb vids ... the rest of it kinda blows. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



1. The most popular teen network you haven't heard of, pt. 1 of 2. This one is called YouNow, and teens basically use it to broadcast to the world from their bedrooms. Founder Adi Sideman argues that most of us are broadcasting anyway: You have a camera and a computer in your pocket already.



2. The most popular teen network you haven't heard of, pt. 2 of 2. THIS one's a younger/worse version of Yik Yak, and it's called After School. As of this writing, the app -- which is known for gossip, bullying and threats -- is active at more than 22,000 high schools.



3. Maybe changing your Facebook profile picture actually does some good. Research suggests "slacktivism" has extended the life of several social movements.



this is one of those nice GIFs I was talking about (link) xoxo



Postscripts: Celebrities in ramen. Rice balls in babies. Candidates in Pokemon is A+ -- also, crazy. Buying cookies on the Deep Web and Instagramming +1s. Hashtags I am into: #Whereidrone and #upgrade ya. Compare the best YouTube videos of 2015 vs. the ones that trended. Last but not least: algorithms that pick your perfume, target your drones ... and trip your imagination.



