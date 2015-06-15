... wait for it ...

Do y'all remember Yo, that novelty mobile app that was popular for like five seconds 12 months ago? (Le sigh, no, of course you don't, because the Internet's a vortex of forgettable trinkets better left alone.) ANYWAY. I thought it funny that Yo is still around and releasing "major updates." I know that's code for "we're still relevant!!" but I'm NOT taking that bait. Onward!



1. What Facebook will do for 2016: Tell campaigns who you are, sell a boatload of ads, and place endless, ENDLESS political crap in your already annoying News Feed.



2. How email became the absolute worst thing ever. (And how we can fix it. Maybe.) Modern inbox design is overwhelming and overburdened. That's because it dates back to an accident in ... the 1970s.



3. Remember Tom Green, the proto-YouTube-troll? Long before kids were baking beard hairs into cakes (?!) or dropping milk jugs in grocery stores, Green's pioneering Candian cable access show was pranking innocents for lolz.



Postscripts: Why start-ups dig Moleskines. Why the drive back feels shorter. Why Redditors are such huge dicks. This is my new (least?) favorite Twitter and this is some scary Oculus etiquette. Today in ~tunes~: the end of the album, the future of music, your personal taste turned back in time. Today in passwords: the psychology of them and smiley-CD-smartphone-wine. Today in cats (lol this is the last series, then I'm done!!): wtf is wrong with this alien cat and zomg, OLIVIA BENSONS.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



