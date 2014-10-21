If you're ever thinking of leaving a job, don't quit. Just get fired in a fantastically viral way! It's a win-win for everyone, really: Your employer gets rid of a disinterested employee, you get out of a job you didn't want, and mayyyybe you sell some calendars or aprons in the process. I dunno, I'm just "brain storming" here. Anyway. To the links!



1. This dog makes $15,000 a month, just sitting around looking creepy as hell. Okay, okay, maybe there is something slightly adorable about a dog dressed up in Ferragamo and Coach. But everlasting viral fame/riches adorable? Ehhhhh, idk.



2. This is what happens to people who tweet against the cartels. The anonymous @Miut3 ran a citizen news site that covered drugs and violence in Reynosa, Mexico -- at enormous personal risk. On Oct. 8, she received a threatening tweet about her work. And then, a week later, her account tweeted this.



3. Gamergate and the media can never, ever agree. It has nothing to do with bias, ethics, or the SJW conspiracy among us. (Although it would be kind of badass if there was a conspiracy, wouldn't it?) Because Gamergate has no leaders and no doctrine, it's impossible for reporters to ever get the movement "right." And "right," in this case, means "in a way with which an extraordinary spectrum of people will universally, impossibly, agree."



*Waves*



Pocketable: Tim Herrera has the inside scoop on everyone's favorite hate read -- and how they fell so far. (3153 words/13 minutes)



Postscripts: Heartbreak, GIFed. Love, explained. Aging, debunked in the best way. This is how texts change during a marriage and this is why Instagram filters entrance. A short survey of online literature; a shorter survey of '90s tech crayons (!). How smart is your dog? How dumb is your cat? Did you suck at high school algebra? 'Cause now there's an app for that!



