Today is ~ELECTION DAY~ in the U.S., friends, and if you were not aware of that fact, you're either not in the U.S. or painfully unpatriotic. In either case, this is not a political newsletter, so let's focus on the angles of this event most relevant to our fluffy Internet interests. Ahem: Obama made an appearance in the Kim Kardashian iPhone game, trolls spent the entire day destroying Mark Udall's Wikipedia page, some woman is running on the platform Gamergate, and selfies remain illegal in yr local polling place. That rhymed. God bless America. Onward!



1. You may not be ready for the Internet's "next wave." A group of engineers, inventors and other technologists envision a future of "pervasive connectivity" -- a world where we are constantly connected not only to the Internet, but to our refrigerators, umbrellas, billboards and a million other things. (You can probably guess the punchline here: If this is the future, it's not that far away.)



2. Wtf is up with Tinder? Since 2012, more than 40 million people have downloaded the hook-up app. Users swipe roughly 14,000 times per second. But despite its great success, Tinder's CEO just got fired, unceremoniously!, by phone -- a suggestion that bigger issues than $$ are at stake.



3. "I'm the girl who crowdfunded her $362 Uber ride." A lesson in surge pricing, crowdsourcing and Internet infamy.





Kind of getting carsick just watching this guy.



Pocketable: On gender, tech discourse, and your father's Internet. (5330 words/21 minutes)



Postscripts: Betty from Walmart. Matt from Red Robin. (We could play this game all damn day.) The tech company that also makes pizza and the absurdly stupid app that sometimes does useful things. Who in the world the world's calling. A brief history of the struggle for diverse emoji. Computers are smarter than high-school seniors, but cats are dumber than technology. Suggestions for better security questions: In what city were you first kissed by the person who'd later cost you lots in therapy?



