Modern humans get so much email that it's an EPIDEMIC, says a British expert who's been knighted -- so you know that he's legit. Email apparently makes us stressed, depressed and unproductive. Even as you read these words, you're probably succumbing to it. :( :(



1. How social media co-opted our basic humanity. For thousands of years, friendship has been natural, altruistic, immune to "economic logic" -- but thanks to big data, social media, and a storm of other factors, that's all since been co-opted. Today, writes William Davies, we see relationships only as strategies in pursuit of personal goals. (Which doesn't give much hope for what le future holds!!)



2. What Silicon Valley sees in slot machines. Slots are notoriously addictive: They've been engineered and re-engineered to force you to keep playing. Now tech companies are copying that playbook for mindless "engagement" in everything from mobile games to online dating.



3. A day in the life of Pinterest, if Pinterest were a lady. "Pinterest’s day begins with a ritual thanking of the universe for its bounty and for how quickly you can turn cashews into a rich, creamy dressing."

Pocketable: If you somehow missed the Times' investigation into New York nail salons today, plz remedy that without delay. (6702 words/27 minutes)



Postscripts: Digital deformations. Pixelangelo. Lolzy tech logos from forever ago. How emoji got to the White House and why Martha is Instagram's normcore queen. ALERT: This could be your life soon, if you don't change anything. Kim K's selfies, by the numbers. A new Keurig for food. An app that finds cool Periscopes so you don't have to. Today, in unasked for innovations: a selfie tour for travelers and a food-Instagramming station. Here's Facebook's new space and a debate about slang. FINALLY: We found Wi-Fi in a hopeless place.



