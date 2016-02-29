We'll never let go, until we do

Props to Gawker for managing the all-too-possible: They trolled Donald Trump into retweeting a fascist dictator. After the whole white supremacist hullaballoo, this would seem like ... no big thing? But maybe that just shows how fast/far that bar's falling!



1. The FBI doesn't want to get into your phone -- it wants to get into your head. That's the only logical conclusion of something called the "extended mind hypothesis." Under this philosophy, our devices are less tools than they are extensions of brain and consciousness. (And we probs don't want the FBI to access those, whatever the circumstances!)



2. How Netflix recommendations expose racial biases. "White" movies are the site's default, until you indicate other preferences. (Likewise, films based in the U.S. and depicting straight relationships.) Once you signal to Netflix that you like more diverse films, it will only recommend those to you. It's a good reminder that people make tech, so it carries their biases, too.



3. Mark Zuckerberg as unlikely lifestyle guru. He wears grey T-shirts everyday, and you can too!

RIP, Leo no-Oscar memes

Postscripts: Wikifeet. Seapunk. The Pokemon test. Not sure this is how Shakespeare intended the classics. The forgotten history of the CD-ROM magazine; the emoji future of classical music. Robots can write poetry, but can they have muses? Every potato-sending start-up. The only VR board game. The lingering mysteries of Internet outrage, EXPLAINED. Today, in thou shalt not have nice things: bogus mental-health apps and the Damn Daniel hacking.



