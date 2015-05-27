When people reel off their "media diets," they're mostly trying to look really informed/smart. NOT Cool Pope Francis, however, who has unplugging down to an absolute art. No TV; no Internet; 10 minutes of paper. Either this guy's really an Old, after all, or he's laying down trends we'll all pick up later.



1. This is the story that kept "Links" from your inbox yesterday. (We're back! Hey!) It's about the state of monogamy, the role of the Web, and lots of other sexy stuff that should ~spark some debate.~



2. What #YesAllWomen wrought. Just over a year after her hashtag sparked a cultural firestorm, the creator of #YesAllWomen reflects on what it changed ... and what, unfortunately, it has not.



3. The accidental art of Google satellite maps. These artists say Google's changing how we see the world; they're just trying to take that view back.



Just keep swimming swimming swimming



Pocketable: Dozens of people fell in love with Leah Palmer, who, unfortunately, does not exist. (2972 words/12 minutes)



Postscripts: ​Elphies. Neurotics. Uber for boobs. Uh if your friends do this, your friends are RUDE. The case for online friendships and three-day weekends. Yeah sidewalk chalkboards try hard, but who doesn't?! The psychology of fail. The chemistry of coffee. The (adorable) genetics of Lil Bub. Last but not least, this cool tool makes fonts from Instagrams and ... I think I'm in love.



