"The Social Network" isn't cool. You know what's cool? The RUSSIAN VERSION. That shit involves SWAT teams and terrorists and train-themed restaurants and shady maybe-dealings with the Kremlin. In other words, Sorkin it up all you want: Facebook's got nothing on Telegram and VK. I would rather watch that movie, with requisite English subtitles, just about any day.



1. Speaking of tech-site intrigue, let's talk about Tinder. This reporter's been digging up Whitney Wolfe dirt for months, and now thinks Wolfe is trying to kill her (?). Wolfe, you'll recall, is the Tinder executive who sued for sexual harassment. That case settled long ago, but it looks like the drama hasn't.



2. What it was like to be a Sony employee when the company was hacked. The screens showed a grinning skeleton, a gravestone and a threat: "We continue till our request be met ... We've obtained all your internal data, including your secrets."



3. Shot: confessions from the comments section. Chaser: commenters are secretly wonderful humans!

I'd be jealous but that kid just peaked at 15 (link)



Pocketable: A conversation with @Deray. (7564 words/30 minutes)



Postscripts: Cinesift. Facebookistan. Hot or not for pets. Why this guy writes Clippy erotica and how Western companies help jihadists. The science of snark; the myth of binaural beats. There are toxic remains in Silicon Valley. Meet the guy photographing Internet strangers. AND the guy who put one up in his house. GPS directions for getting home drunk. Step 1: stumble out.



See ya tomorrow,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.



