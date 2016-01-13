This graphic is probably the single most depressing thing I've ever seen ... and I work on the Internet, so you KNOW I've seen some things. Let it serve as a vindication to those of you who haven't bought. And a rebuke to those of you who -- like me! -- got sort of tipsy the other day and ended up buying quite a lot. :-(
1. The "dominant force in American life" isn't politics -- it's technology. That's one takeaway from last night's State of the Union, at least. Hidden beneath the victory laps and Trump digs was another theme: that going forward, the president will have to be "technologist-in-chief."
2. Behind the Scenes of Face Swap Live, the Internet's creepiest app. It does exactly what it says: trades your face with someone else's, then trades it back. The app is fun, but it also has some sinister applications. Besides, you know, terrorizing your friends/acquaintances.
3. You're emailing robots, and you don't even know. There's a budding industry of inbox bots who schedule meetings and write messages without telling you so.
welcome to ~the future~ (link)
Postscripts: #Internetabook. @Selfie. Pro dick pics. 15 cats that are leaning in and 21 shows that are new to Netflix. How a viral video changed a refugee's life. How Germany plans to change more ... with smartphones! What would happen, do you think, if you bought all the Powerball combos? Today in fakes: a viral rape and an accidental UFO hoax. FINALLY, not for nothing, but your Internet critiques are also kinda cliche, bro.
See you tomorrow!
@caitlindewey
