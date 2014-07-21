Hey pals, happy Monday -- or, you know, as happy as Monday can ever be. Remember on Friday when I said we'd all return to a lighter, happier Internet when we came in this week? WELP. First a bunch of revenge porn trended on Twitter. Then this girl's Auschwitz selfie went viral, in an episode that reflects poorly on all parties involved. If you need me, I'll be far from the nearest Wi-Fi network, maybe throwing my dog a second birthday party. Anyway, on to the links!



1. How to fight a war with tweets and viral videos. In Gaza, it's not just about who has the rockets and the guns. It's also about who can turn the news into a catchy dance track (... and win hearts and minds, in the process).



2. What Weird Al can teach us about media in 2014. Think of Al as a legacy brand, and all the world's Youtube comedians as the upstarts eating his lunch. Except ... they're not eating his lunch! He's everywhere! Annoyingly so! Somehow, Weird Al fundamentally "got" the Internet landscape in a way less absurd humans still haven't.



3. Inside the life of a professional video-gamer. It takes lots of discipline and creates lots of stress. The more you know, amirite?







Beagle: 1. Baby: 0. (This video is adorbs actually, consider viewing in full.)



Pocketable: Four glorious pages of Kanye being Kanye. Now with marriage advice! (5533 words/22 minutes)



Postscripts: How to read in bars. How to talk to animals. How to argue with your significant other, according to stock photos. Start-up fashion, drunk-user testing, the astounding screen-time diet. Orange really IS the new black. Cake really is the new pie. Are you annoying on Twitter? (If you're these guys, PROBABLY.)



