On a scale of futile to super-effective, online petitions rank toward the left side of the frame: not so trivial as hashtags, maybe, but about as likely as the Ice Bucket challenge to accomplish tangible, long-term change. Nonetheless, when truly awful shit happens, it's more comforting to type your name on a petition than do absolutely nothing at all. That's why I'm glad -- if not exactly cheered -- to see this anti-Confederate flag petition catching on.



1. Inside the literal witch hunt tearing Etsy apart. The marketplace will no longer allow pagans to sell potions, cures or spells, putting it in the uncomfortable position of policing what constitutes religion, vs. commerce, vs. art.



2. On bisexual OkCupid, "a strange little country of its own." It is, Frankie Thomas writes, "a place where the queer underworld intersects with the straight underworld -- where everyone is bisexual and no one is bisexual. It’s a constant contradiction. It feels like home."



3. If Google slept, what would it dream? Engineers fed Google's image recognition software back into itself, producing stunning, nightmarish, computer-generated visions of mountains, animals and buildings.





Dory will only swim if physically forced to, on account of needing to stay alive.

(Look Dory, some dogs actually like swimming! Welp nvm okay bye)



Pocketable: Welcome to Hell. The online version. (1857 words/7 minutes)



Postscripts: Spaghetti tacos. Taco emoji. Ban brands forever, officially. 13 apps that will make you smarter and Grindrs rearranged as poetry. What happens to your brain on Internet. Why we turn dads into memes. Did you know "Internet novel" was a genre? ('Cause it is, apparently!)



Enjoy the weekend! See ya Monday,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.

