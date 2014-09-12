**AHEM** PSA: It is Friday and the weather is beautiful. You should be out drinking. Not reading about dumb Internet stuff. But by all means plz check out this adorable GIF of my dog and save the links for tomorrow. ONWARD.



1. Inside the online world of the women of ISIS. It's unclear if all these profiles actually belong to women in Syria, but the picture they paint is chilling and totally uncanny, nonetheless. These women love Nutella. They take selfies. They make Lord of the Rings' memes, for God's sake. And they also ... joke about dead bodies and threats to the West.



2. The new crisis of connected cameras. What do the Fappening, Ray Rice and ISIS bombings have in common? (Besides their obvious detriment to our society/souls?) They all came to us courtesy Internet-enabled cameras: in smartphones, on satellites, and everywhere in between. That raises some novel ethical, and existential, questions. What should you watch? What should you publish? And what should choose to photograph, yourself?



3. What your "signature word" says about you. We all have a few weird words we use a little too often. (I think mine might be y'all -- I'm not even Southern. Or one of 100 different adverbs, which I abuse all the time.) Whatever your signature word is, you got it for a reason.



I made my dog try brussel sprouts for a GIF. No one tell the Humane Society, k?



