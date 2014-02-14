Ah, Valentine’s Day: the single most disappointing day of the year. If you’re single, you’re probably chugging martinis with flavored vodka in them and taking inexplicably popular quizzes like this one. If you’re dating/otherwise unavailable, you’re probably earnestly pretending you don’t care about the day or sweatingour delayed flowers. Just remember: Tomorrow, 50% off chocolate! In other news ...

1. Are we running out of phone numbers? Inevitably, yes -- there are only so many 10-digit combinations, and we’re registering more cell and Internet phone accounts than ever. The system has changed before, though, and it'll change again.

2. If you thought Olympic Tinder was crazy, you clearly haven’t seen Olympic Grindr. (This in Sochi, the city with “no gays.”)

3. 7,000 words on a Paula Deen-themed cruise. No description of this masterpiece could do it justice, so I’m just gonna leave it here.

Postscripts: Anti-@BarackObama. Pro Ira Glass. 20 things people like better than sex and 9 reasons to spend V-day with a bottle of wine. This is what happens when you ask a stranger to write you a poem, and this is what Twitter looks like when it starts to storm. Shelley Jackson wrote a story in snow. Facebook tried to figure out love. Why don’t we have a monogamy app? What does a sad night alone look like in 2014?

