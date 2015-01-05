Did you resolve to try online dating in 2015? Well TOO bad, sucker, 'cause you're already on the ole downswing. January 4 -- i.e., yesterday -- is the most popular day of the year for online dating, which means the sea only gets progressively smaller from here. Maybe this AMA can help you. Otherwise, better luck next year!



1. The ~hidden language~ of the tilde. The tilde is everywhere these days: jauntily perching in Tumblr headlines, dropping into random Gchats, infecting media-Twitter like a veritable plague. And yet, WHAT DOES IT MEAN? (A cross "between sarcasm and ... self-deprecatory embarrassment," apparently.)



2. Inside the effort to remake Rap Genius. Step 1: Fire batshit co-founder. Step 2: Forgo the whole "rap" thing. The new Genius is super ambitious, very well-funded -- and still a bit bro-y.



3. How TV has changed. It began as the upstart invention of a 21-year-old kid; less than 100 years later, there's some evidence classic TV will go the same way the VCR did.



Angry birds



Pocketable: The town without Wi-fi. (4361 words/17 minutes)



Postscripts: Alcohol archaeology. Not-phones. End times. How T.S. Eliot invented the hipster and how "The Brave Little Toaster" predicted our present. Undersharing is the new oversharing. Bots are the new people. Zuck's the new Oprah, I guess. (... although until he hands out vacuums I am duly unimpressed.) 7 things blamed on social media. 5 things you can do about it. Some visions for Internet media in 2015: "You're Right, but for even better reasons than you think."



