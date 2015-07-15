Today was, alas, a bit of a letdown in some parts of the world. First Obama failed to invade Texas. (Though that's still coming, I'm SURE.) Then Amazon's highly hyped Prime Day was a TJ-Maxx-clearance-level disaster. Why oh why can't the universe deliver on our conspiracy theories and hopes for cheap shit? Idk guys, what can you do. Wednesdays are the pits.



1. Please silence your phones -- permanently. The only people who let their phones ring in public are old and do not understand anything.



2. I feeeeel like this could change the way you look at language and ladies. Rich Smith set out to investigate the origins and implications of "I feel like," a very popular, effeminate and oft-criticized phrase. In the process, he discovered that this kind of "hedging" is actually good, in a lot of ways!



3. How a Sesame Street illustrator became the hero of the truther scene. It's got anti-vaxxers, it's got Mickey Mouse -- what else could you need?!

I think he's getting knighted?



Pocketable: Hossein Derakhshan spent six years in Iranian jail for blogging. Now that he's out and back online, he isn't impressed by what he sees. (3574 words/14 minutes)



Postscripts: Gchat venting doesn't help. Disabling Flash probs could. What it means for an algorithm to be fair and how to build a better digital book. The future of travel is virtual. Your past is on Amazon. Man, we can't even trust our Snapchat stars to not be corporate pawns! Today, in tech diversity: everyone is terrible except this gal. Today, in teen shenanigans: licking doughnuts and income-equality fails. What is up with that fake Chapo Twitter? Has Reddit always pushed free speech? For interesting takes on that question, and MORE, plz see r/conspiracy.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.