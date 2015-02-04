Guys, today is a BIG day for two of my favorite things: homemade soup ... and net neutrality. (Haha, JUST kidding. My dog, Downton Abbey and the Dewey fam rank way above tech policy.) But still, if you care about this kind of thing -- which really you should, just a tiny bit -- I refer you to this edifying blog post by my colleagues at the Switch. If you do not care, it's cool, whatevs: Let's look at some GIFs!



1. How real are Facebook friends? For years, an artist has been tracking down and photographing her social media connections. The search has taken her to 150 cities, cost $50,000 -- and taught her a lot about weak ties, identity, and what it all means ~in the end.~



2. This is one of the most compelling metaphors for Internet media that I've ever read. "Poor people in a blighted urban food desert – devoid of garden or grocer but rife with Burger Kings and Dairy Queens – don’t consume fast food every day because their bodies are hungry for French fries. They consume it because they’re hungry ... creating a confusing 21st century conundrum for the evolved human body: to be at once obese and malnourished."



3. This man has made 47,000 near-identical grammatical edits to Wikipedia since 2007. Don't say he needs a hobby -- this is it.

Poor pup. Also, because yesterday's GIF did not display, I shall link to it here!



Pocketable: A new service thinks it can cure depression -- via text message. (4811 words/19 minutes)



