Skymall is dead; Modern Farmer is dead ... and yet, Page 3 STILL lives. If this is the future of media, I want no part of it. (*Huffs off.*)



1. Let Cannibal Cop look for love, you monsters. In what may be the ultimate #slatepitch (at least until they do a defense of Page 3) Daniel Engber argues the man who plotted to eat his wife should be allowed on Match.com. After all, it was fantasy!



2. Facebook would rather you *not* post pictures of your weed. Even though the drug's legal in several U.S. states, FB, Instagram and several other Silicon Valley firms are working diligently to remove it from their feeds.



3. This is the future of the Internet, according to a guy who should really know. Per Google CEO Eric Schmidt, the Internet's going to get so ubiquitous that it will basically "disappear."

Swim free, lil sea lion, swim free!!!



Pocketable: Feminism, crockpots, economics -- what more could you want in life, really? (2006 words/8 minutes)



Postscripts: Tinder for Elitists. Tinder for Davos. Tinder for ... judgey people, I think? Where Americans use iPhones and how the Oscar nominees leaked. Why a Jewish wine became the drink of the hip-hop community. Things Twitter loves: school, friends, life. Things Twitter hates: er, all the same. A woman engaged her trolls online and ... somehow emerged unscathed.



