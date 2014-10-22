HELLO, BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE. TODAY IS APPARENTLY INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY, A "CELEBRATION OF LIFE AND FOREVER SCREAMING TEXT FOR ALL ETERNITY AND LOVE." MY SOURCE FOR THIS INFORMATION IS AN EXTREMELY BOOTLEG WEBSITE THAT I FOUND ON TWITTER, SO THIS HOLIDAY IS PROBABLY NOT REAL. BUT I'M INTO IT ANYWAY. The links!



1. When wedding proposals went viral. It's no longer enough to publicly humiliate the love of your life in, say, a fancy restaurant or romantic tourist attraction. Now you have to film the damn thing and put it all on YouTube. Good grief.



2. This is not an interview with Banksy. Paul Horner has convinced millions of people that he's Banksy, the elusive graffiti artist some fans have tracked for years. In reality, though, Horner's a 35-year-old bro in Arizona who makes serious bank off schemes like this one ... and definitely sounds like someone who once did drugs.



3. Plato, politics and Microsoft Word. "When I work in Word, for all its luxuriant menus and dazzling prowess, I can’t escape a faint sense of having entered a closed, rule-bound society. When I write in WordPerfect, with all its scruffy, low-tech simplicity, the world seems more open, a place where endings can’t be predicted, where freedom might be real." (Lol, okay.)



We've all had those days ...



Postscripts: Instaladies. Internet trolls. "I am Mozart boob-twerking girl." Twitter is "the source of all evil" and Smirnoff is the source of all shame. This is the guy bringing empathy to Facebook. This is why Facebook needs more empathy. What new madness is this?! Or this! Everyone's outta control these days.



