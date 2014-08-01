No doomsday cults (that I'm aware of) predicted the world would end today, but based on the reaction to Facebook's momentary outage this afternoon, we came prettyyyy close to end times. Some people in L.A. called police over the issue. Others apparently fled their Facebook stock. But the best reaction, surely, was this joke by comic Mark Agee:









I'd watch that movie. Now the links!



1. In defense of "clickbait." @SavedYouAClick and accounts like it purport to save hapless users from the Internet's most tempting drivel. But as the trend spreads, it looks like they're actually doing something a bit different -- encouraging people not to read or, worse, implying that nothing on the Internet is worth reading.



2. Why chefs hate to love Yelp. Or love to hate it. Or something. The restaurant-review site turned 10 years old this month, to the despair of cooks who say it's ruined them. They also say, confusingly (!), that they probably can't live without it.



3. This man's photo hit #1 on Reddit ... and he regrets ever posting it. "30% of the 1000 responses that filled my inbox were just the word 'illuminati' and it made me want to pray for a meteor strike."







Every Friday I made a GIF of my dog, Dory. But sometimes Dory doesn't feel like being GIF-ed!



Pocketable: "The more she and Enrique consumed the chocolate, the more it consumed them." (2466 words/10 minutes)



Postscripts: Canned sundaes. Contraband pies. Nap app. Fapworthy. The PUA handbook, c. 1799, and the hippest technology clothing, c. 1986. Is culture making us crazy? Is work making us dumb? "I had to be told by my law clerks, what's this Notorious" -- RGB.



Happy weekend! Until Monday,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.