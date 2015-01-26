Did you guys know it's supposed to snow today or something? Idk, I haven't seen anyone writing or tweeting or Facebooking about it ... so I can't say honestly! (But srsly moms, it will be fine. Let's just breathe deep and read the links.)
1. "Holy shit, I interviewed the president." Hank Green was one of three YouTube stars to interview Obama in the wake of the State of the Union last week. Despite the fact that the interviews went well, the response from mainstream media was ... pretty mean. Maybe that's because reporters get precious little access to the president? Or maybe it's all about power and demographic shifts, as Green himself suggests.
2. What Google says about your sex life. Aggregate search data reveals a lot about American sexuality. (Liiiike: most of us aren't getting any.) In related revelations from Google search: weather panic, hangovers, unending misery.
3. #TryingTooHard. Hashbrowns on fleek? Brands dropping "baes"?! Corporate Twitter accounts need to tone it down a bit, I'd say.
It's icy out there, y'all!
Pocketable: The Longform guide to snow. AHHHHHHHHH. (Also, because you might be stranded indoors for three days: The YouTube cult of ASMR, what my mom taught me about the Internet, and said mom's adorable blog.)
Postscripts: Facebook-stalking. Binge watching. Pinteresting as a manly man. How the Tudors invented breakfast and why you should hire a troll, if you can. 24 animals that hate snow more than you. TK ways to keep your Klout score up when the Eastern power grid is knocked offline. Warning: Drones are the only thing between you and the end of wine. What's wrong with a little excitement!! What's "deranged sorority girl" up to? (Whoa.) "As a sign of their commitment, they both deleted Tinder from their phones."
Stay warm! Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey
