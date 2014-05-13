Well friends, we’ve officially reached Day 2 of #Beynghazi without any firm answers. Was it a set-up? Does Solange just hate men who solo-club? Is the whole thing an elaborate Illuminati cover-up? I want some answers, damn it! IMPEACH. Or, as an alternative, have some links:

1. Fast Company has come out with its annual ranking of creative people, despite the fact that it’s only May and there is -- hypothetically! -- still plenty of time for creative people to come crawling out of the woodwork. Anyway, a Saudi Arabian princess tops the whole shebang. Several CEOs and cat ladies also make an appearance.

2. “Check your privilege” is the Internet’s favorite phrase, right after “just sayin” and YOLO. But what is privilege? Where does it come from? Why do I have to check it, like some unwieldy bag at a crowded concert? All those answers are, helpfully, here.

3. The digital footprint of today's children is bigger than we imagined. Thanks to the wonders of facial recognition, photos taken of little kids today can be tied to their social profiles decades from now. Maybe that isn't such a good thing.

America, everyone.

Postscripts: Solanging. Short shorts. In defense of selfies. Socks with sandals and history with hashtags. What your Internet says about your politics and what studies say about your psychology. Why do we favorite tweets? Why do we like cute things? Why did someone Snowfall Drake’s biography? Ice cream trucks are racist and #BabyEyebrows are weird. Did anyone really think wine was healthy?! Idk, guys. What the beep.

