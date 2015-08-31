I watched this Vine five hundred times this morning and despaired that I had at last gotten old: Here is a viral Vine I did not "GET," no matter how much I wanted to. I then put my headphones in, however, and the appeal of the duck army suddenly made sense. (Proof that if you just don't get a meme, try -- and try and try -- again.)



1. "It does have that feeling of the kid screaming and you don't know why." A year after Gamergate began, Anita Sarkeesian is still lecturing, tweeting, critiquing video games -- and trying to make sense of what the heck happened.



2. Viral obituaries are a gem and I will not hear otherwise. It is lovely and important and hilarious that people have started commemorating their own lives. Even if they sometimes spill weird secrets or straight-up plagiarize.



3. HERE, at last, is Ashley Madison's smoking gun. On the same day the company insisted it was doing great still, thanks, a new analysis shows that at least 70,000 of its female accounts were bots, spitting out ~super sexy~ messages like "u there" and "hey."



"i'll never let go, jack, i'll never let go"



Pocketable: The one URL the MLB can't buy. I don't even like baseball, but I like these guys! (3626 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Music emoji. @ISIS_karaoke. The secret history of y'all. The art of having female friends and the firstiest of first world problems. How wrong is your computer's clock? What's the first email you ever sent? There's mounting evidence, alas, that free speech won't survive the Internet. Last but NOT least, here's the latest in dubious technological illnesses: (a) Wi-fi allergies and (b) smartphone addiction.



