When a mommy emoji and a daddy emoji love each other very much ...

I generally adore my job, but today the Internet seemed determined to remind me how many *better* jobs exist. For starters, it came to my attention that Mashable employs someone to make videos of cats playing soccer. Even better (even worse?), Apple is hiring an "iCup Technician" -- presumably, someone who enjoys the many luxurious perks of tech life with no responsibilities more trying than making coffee everyday. Also, Grumpy Cat is worth like a zillion dollars. This is why we can't have nice things. Moving on...!

1. There is no such thing as a "female-friendly dating app." Whitney Wolfe's sexual harassment suit against Tinder isn't just evidence of Silicon Valley's bro-tastic culture. It also undermines the essential narrative of "female-friendly" dating apps: That these apps somehow liberate or equalize the sexes, when they're actually born of institutions that put women down.

2. MTV's "Catfish" is an American triumph. (Seriously, might have to watch this show.) "The best art is a panacea against the interminable anxiety this myth of easy self-betterment engenders: it gives us permission to be vulnerable and fucked up and afraid and imperfect, to empathize and push past ourselves. What Catfish does — accidentally, on purpose, or both — is offer us a wonderful, imperfect description of contemporary loneliness, a new angle from which to see ourselves and our mistakes."

3. A brief history of cooking with computers. First there was the 100-pound "Kitchen Computer." Then there were CD-ROMs. Now we have ... iPhone apps, apparently? We can do better, techy chefs!

