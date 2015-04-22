"When ctrl + alt + delete doesn't work, just shoot the darn thing. That's what one man did on Monday night, according to Colorado Springs police." (The only thing more perfect than this story is that A+ lede. Because honestly, who among us has NOT dreamed of shooting the computer screen??)

1. The whole world's a Rube Goldberg machine. Goldberg was a cartoonist and engineer, whose name now denotes any comically over-complicated, whimsical machine. Students still gather every year in a contest to design them. But now that our lives are ruled by smartphones and computers, what does "over-complicated" even mean?



2. Call it Hobo 2.0. A new class of adventurous, Internet-savvy itinerants are buying iPhones and hopping trains. With the help of Instagram, Craigslist and r/vagabond, they're bringing hoboism (of all things!) into the digital age.



3. VHS is the next vinyl. It happened to records, it happened to cassettes: Now people are collecting, for whatever reason, games on cartridges & films on VHS.



what did we do to deserve this



Postscripts: When women code. How Timehop was made. The ways social media impacts campaigns. A robot that brews its own lattes and a turtle that photobombs. Boys were def not pulling this shit when I got asked to prom. Is sexting cheating? Is buttered coffee good? Is there anything on earth that 4chan can't ruin? Interviewer, to emoticon dude: "Do emojis make you sad?" (Too soon!)



