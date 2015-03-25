I have some conspiracy theories on #WhyZaynLeft. AHEM. Theory one: Taylor Swift and/or Ed Sheeran were planning to write a song about him. Theory two: He was bribed by Buzzfeed so they could repeat the Dress's success. Theory three: The group wants to replace him with Alex from Target. In ANY of those cases, one thing is very clear: Anyone who quits a worldwide super-band to be "a normal 22-year-old" kid is headed in ... wait for it ... the wrong direction.



(I'll be here all week.)



1. How a homeless blogger became a millionaire. Okay, it wasn't from blogging -- but still! "Mad Mike the Happy Bum" gained a global following from writing about his eccentric, itinerant life. But then he inherited $2 million when his mother died.



2. The "endangered ephemera" of Instagram. A close look at the influence of the Instagrammers archiving small, beautiful things: like matchbooks, vintage labels, stamps, and old typography.



3. Reporters get trashed for science. If there's a scientific cure for the hangover, these struggle-bus-riders did not necessarily find it.



Workin on my fitness



Pocketables: Mail a Spud. Sing a text. Watch a teen while he sleeps. On the geographical "other side" and the death of IRC. K-cups, but for Jello shots. Life lessons from Thought Catalog. Apps that are bankrupting you: Meerkat, Uber, Tinder, Yelp (!) if you have a dog. If the Internet was high school. Lollipopping and page sixing. Here's how to opt out of absolutely everything. (Heh j/k, who are you kidding.) Why is Google at the White House so often? Is the Internet giving us ADHD? Idk, but a ~detox~ sounds good to me...



