Happy birthday, Photoshop! This glorious piece of software turned 25 today, which makes it just far enough from its teenage years to merit some retouching. Among the things Photoshop has brought us: fake photos, great art, and some missing elbows. Worth it on balance, I'd say, but given this crap -- who knows. Links!



1. How random is random, anyway? The "shuffle" mode on Spotify often seems to replay the same five things. It's not because Spotify's bad at shuffle -- but because the brain finds patterns where there aren't any.



2. How a blog post by a 13-year-old became a global meme. It's a story of misappropriation, misattribution, and accidental plagiarizing. It may also say a lot about the nature of modern, collective identity.



3. "I tweeted to kids as a piece of cheese for a year." If you ever craved an unvarnished look into the very weird world of brand tweeting -- it's here.





Whoooooops.



Pocketable: On the global mistranslations of Airbnb. (6132 words/25 minutes)

BONUS take-out, if you have Netflix: "Virunga" is legit the best thing I've watched recently.



Postscripts: Googlifier. Good riddance. Ello, goodbye. 16 viral pets for 2015 and 12 pugs that make me wanna cry. Why Iggy left Twitter. How the Web became real. People who delete tweets: What is their deal? Also, why can't bitches have it all? Who needs a website? (Facebook OWNS us, y'all.)



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.