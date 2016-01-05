In the future, newsletters will come not by email -- but as single, never-ending tweets. In the future, an app will spare you the hassle of lacing your own sneaks. In the future, we will all be dead and our tech will be antique. And the way these things are going, that might come as a relief.



:)

:_)



1. The video game that doubled as a child's eulogy. Ryan Green began designing "That Dragon, Cancer" after his toddler Joel developed the disease. Three years later, Joel is gone -- and the game is all that's left to give his life meaning. (PSA: Even if you couldn't care less about gaming, you owe it to yourself to read this story.)



2. If you're trying to change your life in 2016, you might want to try ... Reddit. Self-help forums like the incredible r/StopDrinking are among the most productive on the Web.



3. An interview with the Instagrammer who got us hooked on the "everyday." Peter DiCampo wants us to help us see Africa -- and the rest of the world -- in a new, more "familiar" way.



** Last but not least! Here's yesterday's omitted dogspotting story.



why helloooooooooo there (link)



Postscripts: What the Internet looks like. Why we hate man buns. How to get (if this interests you?) quote-unquote "smart drunk." 9 alternatives to White People Meet and last year's 30 most important cats. You will never guess the show some viewers accused of "immoral acts." Reddit's coffee table book; the Girl Scouts' online struggles; New York's latest and greatest rodent meme. Finally, and most importantly: some mindless historical fun for your evening.



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.