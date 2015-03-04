Is anyone REALLY upset about Tinder's new over-30 policy? If you're over 30 and still using the dating app of choice among college students ... you have bigger worries. That said, there's apparently some interest in boycotting the app. I, for one, will swipe right on that.



1. Living in the aftermath of virality. Some people cash in; some people go big; some are horrified they'll never escape their own meme. And when an online phenomenon clashes with someone's right to privacy, the mess comes down -- weirdly -- to "free speech."



2. We wear our adolescence like tattoos. Thanks to social media, everyone's youthful antics are on the Internet permanently -- for anyone and everyone to view.



3. This is why we can't have nice things. Google wanted to use the Internet to give people access to art, but some museums have other priorities.



BAD kitty



Pocketable: What it's like to go to jail for trolling. (3249 words/13 minutes)



Postscripts: Cannabis-infused ice cream. WTF, FEMA. 9 Mars colonists to Facebook-stalk and 15 lol-able slang words from Canada. How to make the perfect dating profile. How a brutal hack goes down. Breaking: Evidence that memes make EVERYBODY look like clowns. Whose job is it to police trolls? Or Twitter dissidents? Or online sex ed? Idk that, but I do know this: Silicon Valley's drug of choice will go ~straight to your head.~



