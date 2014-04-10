I surely thought no one still watched late-night TV, with the Netflixes and the Hulus and all those other newfangled things you kids use these days. I am clearly not very with “it,” however, because the Internet positively blew up over Colbert’s ascendance to the Letterman spot. Does this mean #CancelColbert has succeeded … or failed?! Since Suey Park is #notmyclickbait, we’ll never know. Onward!

1. Flor Edwards grew up in an apocalyptic cult. She lived in a compound with barbed wire-rimmed walls. She believed the world would end in 1993. Then she grew up … and got out.

2. On the quest to recover the oft-forgotten humanity in our inboxes. “People change, people have new experiences, people get sad, people fall in and out of love. People do all kinds of things" -- often in their emails.

3. Why weren’t the nuns at my high school like this?! #BLESSED





Run free, lil bear!

Postscripts: Nerds got social. Baby got back. Meet the man behind Window’s “Bliss” photo and the weirdo behind that Emma Watson GIF. 43 crucial Facebook button additions. 13 crucial Spotify ones. Today, in restaurant tech innovations: Google-stalking customers, lazy ordering by app, pointless backlashing against Wifi culture. Uh think I’ll just stay home and cook like a chef.

IRL PSA: It’s peak blossom today! If you’re in D.C., get off your computer and go look at some trees.

Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.