When an app says it can read your mind, you should probably run the other way. But who are we kidding -- it's a psychic app!!! -- you have to see what it'll say. To that end, two Daily Dot reporters tried out this new service "Crystal," which scrapes up all your web data and spits out a personality profile. The creepy part: The profiles were super-accurate. But the fact that they came from public data? Now that's creepier yet.



1. Inside the longest hoax of Wikipedia's history. Blatant plug: I wrote this, Wikipedia's fascinating. It may *also* be riddled with more hoaxes and pranks than we've been calculating.



2. What happens when an on-demand company actually pays a living wage? Munchery treats its workers as employees, not contractors -- a rarity, in our post-Uber age. So far, the company's doing really well. (But it has other problems, so that could change.)



3. How Susan Miller became the Internet's astrologer. Just a guess, but: was it written in the stars?



Silly wabbit, crackers are for kids



Pocketable: "The Eternal Return of Buzzfeed" OR: what everyone's favorite/least favorite website has in common with USA Today and MTV. (4298 words/17 minutes)



Postscripts: Bb otters. Twin strangers. Long live Google's monopoly. Where Internet culture comes from and how typing ruins your memory. The code behind @SortingHat, the greatest Twitter bot of all. The science behind Vine, which gave us this skateboarding taco fall. 11 Instagram farms you should follow. A zillion sandwiches I'd like to eat. On foodies: a shot & a chaser. (I thought I liked food, but eek.) How to become a YouTube star: Step 1 -- be seventeen. On the soullessness of Facebook and the emojification of marketing. FINALLY, in the future, your insurance will know when you have sex. Not sure we're ready for that future just yet.



