Forget yoga, forget meditating, forget long candlelit baths: The secret to a stress-free life is REALLY social media, if you can swallow that. Per a new study out today from Pew, ladies who tweet and Facebook more are less stressed than their unplugged colleagues. This is bullshit, obviously. So let's go to the links!



1. They're watching you read. Yet another reason to favor print books over the electronic variety: E-readers track exactly what you read and how you read it, which could prove p. scary.



2. Go analog baby, you're ~so post-human.~ (Does anybody else remember that song?) We've reached a weird philosophical moment when our technology has surpassed our own understanding. That either empowers us ... or makes us slaves to the machines.



3. They have office dogs at Amazon?!?! Wtf? WHY hasn't this workplace innovation reached Bezos' Post? (Maybe because Amazon's dog-owners sound like ... the absolute worst.)



Pocketable: How a 15-year-old in Roanoke, Va., found himself at the center of the web's most stubborn mystery. (6724 words/27 minutes)



Postscripts: The year of the goat. The grief of glitter. The comprehensive history of the Lifetime movie. (<-- This is great *and* my cubemate wrote it, so you should srsly read.) Which Oscar-nominated movies you can watch online and why porn is exploding in the Middle East. How touchscreens work. How Selma got snubbed. How computer programs can commit their own crimes. Is computing the new religion? (Uhhhhm certainly isn't mine.)



