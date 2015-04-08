Happy diverse emoji day, guys!! As of 2:30 this afternoon, iPhone users can emojidentify any way they like. The most obvious exceptions, of course, are our bearded friends: There are jaundiced babies and crying cats, but still -- wtf? -- no bearded men.
1. Where are all the black YouTube stars? Speaking of diversity in our Internet, here's another puzzling disparity. Black comedians and vloggers have earned huge followings on YouTube -- but the site doesn't promote them, almost systematically.
2. Why you can finally watch Game of Thrones online. This life-changing entertainment update is brought to you by HBO Now. The channel's suits insist they're reinventing TV; the obvious question is: how?!
3. Meet the guy behind the "troll face" meme. He's actually patented/profited off that ugly lil cartoon. Also, when he made it, he was only 18.
If curling is in the Olympics, seesaw gymnastics should be too
Pocketable: A complete history of "Fuck Yeah" Tumblr, by the lovely @juliaccarpenter. (1905 words/8 minutes)
Postscripts: Socks unboxed. Spoilers scrubbed. A long-forgotten website called Americorpse.gov. Today, in animals I hope/think you will love: some sheep, a sloth, a sad shelter dog. Words that aren't words but probably should be. 8 Netflix hacks to improve your TV. Why people never smiled in old photographs and how human meteorologists still beat weather apps. I am an on-the-record hater of lame corporate stunts ... but okay, BK -- you got me with this one.
