Sure, Kim Davis got out of jail today -- but I'm more interested in the lady she sits next to at work. Said lady was recently the subject of a viral Twitter parody in which "she" lambastes the town clerk. As it turns out, however, Melissa Thompson takes issue with the account's frequent f-bombs. Can't really blame her, tbh: As far as these things go, it's not funny at all. (Womp womp.)



1. You've heard of the War on ChristmasTM, but have you heard of the War on ... Labor Day?? Wikipedians have apparently been waging it for more than a decade. These enterprising volunteers can't seem to figure out how much space to devote to the history of the labor movement. Which means they're laboring long hours for free. Somebody get these guys a union. ;)



2. Because you thought modern dating couldn't get worse: The hot new place to meet people is your next Uber! Some dudes are apparently using the app's carpooling feature to try to pick up women. Because who hasn't met a creepy stranger in a cab and wanted to go home with them...?



3. In the future, everything will be an ad. Inside the brave new world of "sponsored social," where everyone's Facebook posts are just billboards to be had.

y'all can keep your keyboard cats, this pug is amazing



Pocketable: My life as a robot OR the weird cyborg future of telecommuting. (3690 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Gaydar bad. Twitter poem good. Honestly I'd quit my job and do this, if I could. Teen slang for parents and programming for babies. Why Americans dress so casually. 12 questions you should ask yourself before commenting. 15 real dot-sex domains that exist, improbably. 7 ways to stop distraction on the Inte--- whaaaat? This is an insane history of Franzia! On the business of fraud; on the drug lords of Insta; on pockets and technology. Gawker, Vox: Pleeeease stop this. You both come off v. badly.



